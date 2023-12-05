Speaker urges faith-based organisations to influence society

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has urged faith-based academic institutions in the country not to relent in their efforts to influence society through sound doctrines.

He said while academic knowledge was crucial for development, the inculcation of values and ethics was equally vital.

“Hence, in our pursuit of knowledge, let us not forget the values that underpin a just and compassionate society”, Mr Bagbin explained.

The Speaker made the statements when the President of the Christian Service University College (CSUC) in Kumasi, Professor Sam Afrane, led a delegation to call on him as part of the university’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The visit was also to foster a stronger partnership with Parliament and explore avenues for collaboration in the realisation of its critical institutional projects as it marks 50 years of academic excellence.

Project

In their discussions, the President of the CSUC commended the Speaker for his dynamic leadership in the promotion of parliamentary democratic ideals in the country.

He stated that since the inception of the institution, management had taken steps to improve the teaching and learning experience to help contribute to the development of the country.

This, he said, was evident in the implementation of four institutional projects in the area of installation of solar energy, youth leadership development scholarship scheme, acquisition of a 32-seater bus for the Nursing and Midwifery Department and the upgrade of IT infrastructure to enhance teaching, learning and research.

Prof. Anane was hopeful that the successful implementation of the key projects would transform the institution and position it as a citadel of ethical and transformational leadership in societal advancement.

He further used the opportunity to invite the Speaker to grace the occasion of the institution's golden jubilee celebration that was going to come off later this year.

The Christian Service University College (CSUC), a liberal arts evangelical institution, has impacted the socio-economic development of Ghana for the past 50 years.

The university college began in January 1974 as a merger of two groups, the Ghanaian interdenominational evangelical institution and the expatriate missionaries.

Its first residential class, which started with five students, has since grown to become a reputable non-denominational Christian University College in Kumasi.

Other members of the delegation included the Registrar of the college, Andrews Kingsley Doku, Pastor Samuel Eduamah and the Director of Institutional Advancement Office, and Public Affairs, Rev. Justice Boffah Poku Mensah.