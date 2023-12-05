APC lays claim to 24-hour economy policy

Benjamin Glover Politics Dec - 05 - 2023 , 05:00

The All People’s Congress (APC) has laid claim to the 24-hour economy policy stressing that the party has since 2020 outlined that vision to help save the economy and bring Ghana to prosperity.

The founder and leader of the APC, Hassan Ayariga, speaking at a press conference in Accra clarified that the 24-hour economy and production policy was crafted by his party under which companies, businesses and workers would ran a three-shift system for people to work eight hours daily.

The press conference came at the back of a recent debate among political parties, especially the NDC and NPP on the practicality of the policy.

Mr Ayariga also explained that the 24-hour production policy was designed to put Ghana’s workforce into three groups called the three-shift system, where every Ghanaian would work eight hours daily.

He said the shift would start from 6 a.m to 2p.m, with the second shift beginning work from 2 p.m to 10p.m. and the third continuing from 10p.m to 6a.m, making it a 24-hour cycle.

Productivity

Mr Ayariga said the policy was to increase productivity and create jobs through production, manufacturing, construction, services and industrialisation, as well as have a vibrant economy during the day and night.

"African nations including Ghana sleep 16 hours and work eight hours.

A nation that sleeps more than it works cannot be economically independent and achieve economic development and growth," he said.

Mr Ayariga noted that Ghana was not producing enough due to inadequate manufacturing jobs.

Consequently, 80 per cent of Ghanaian youth were unemployed.

"Ghana imports practically everything including food to consume.

Our country is a dependent nation and in serious crisis, the reason behind my 24-hour economy proposal in the APC's 2020 manifesto." he said.

He explained that the main aim was to increase productivity, create jobs through production, manufacturing, construction, services, industrialisation as well as have a vibrant economy during the day and night.

Flexibility

Mr Ayariga said the policy would allow flexibility of working hours, reduce corruption and stop the delays in government businesses.

He said businesses, workers and companies would operate fully, saying “not a situation of putting up two people to run night shift by some institutions as claimed by people on the other side as 24-hour economy policy”.

He maintained that restaurants, transport services, security and law enforcement agencies and hospitals would all ran full capacity under the policy.

He said while there might be potential challenges implementing the policy such as safety concerns, infrastructure challenges, legal and regulatory issues, these could be addressed through proper planning, consultation and preparation.