NPP is nationalistic in character — Stephen Ntim

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 23 - 2023 , 06:42

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has stated that the election of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flag bearer of the NPP for the 2024 presidential election has proven that the party is nationalistic in character.

He said for those who argued that the NPP was an Akan party, especially the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), had been put to shame.

"The NDC and other detractors of the NPP kept saying that the NPP would never select a flag bearer or produce a President from the north.

It is so heart-warming that today I stand here and together we are telling the NDC that their wish of us not selecting a northerner as flag bearer to become President has been defeated and cancelled," he stated.

Rally

Addressing party supporters at Nalerigu in the North East Region last Monday when he joined Vice-President Dr Bawumia's Thank You Tour, Mr Ntim said his dream as chairman of the NPP to deliver a President from the party had begun playing out.

He said the party was satisfied with the selection of Dr Bawumia as flag bearer of the party for the 2024 general election.

"When I was campaigning to become National Chairman, I told the delegates especially and the whole Ghana that give me a flag bearer and I will give you a President.

That dream has started unfolding.

You have given me a flag bearer and I am going to give you a President next year December."

Mr Ntim further vowed to make good his promise of delivering a President from the NPP.

"Delegates that I came to when I was campaigning to become National Chairman, you have delivered your side of the equation.

You have given me a flag bearer in the person of Dr Bawumia," he said.