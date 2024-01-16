NDC condemns attack on Northern Regional Treasurer

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress has condemned the attack on its Northern Regional Treasurer, Hajia Shamima Yakubu, by a regional party officer.

The party, however, stated that reports claiming that the incident happened in the presence of some national executive members of the party, at the meeting where the Regional Treasurer was assaulted, were inaccurate.

“The NDC takes a very serious view of the conduct of the party officer responsible for the assault, and at the next meeting of its Functional Executive Committee meeting, measures would be taken to address the matter thoroughly to leave no doubt in everyone's mind that the party does not approve of unlawful acts of assault and battery,” it said.

A statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, to condemn the attack, said the meeting was called to discuss campaign strategy and had nothing to do with any reconciliation, accounts or allied matters.

“The party condemns this assault on a party official, which resulted in her being treated at a hospital, in the strongest possible terms,” it said.

“The NDC wants to place on record its determination to ensure that all its members adhere strictly to the long-cherished practices that have made our internal politics the enviable attraction of teeming millions of the people of Ghana, and from which we draw the confidence of being the next government in waiting,” the statement said.

Recall

The incident occurred at the regional secretariat of the party during a meeting of the regional executives in Tamale last Saturday, January 13, 2024.