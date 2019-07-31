Mahama promises regional hospitals for six new regions

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has promised to provide all the six newly created regions with a regional hospital each if he wins the 2020 elections.
“It has remained our policy as NDC that every region must have a well-functioning regional hospital.
When we assume government in 2021, therefore, I want to promise you the people of the Bono East Region and all the other five newly created regions, that we shall begin the construction of six new regional hospitals in the regions,” he said.
A statement from the office of the former President said, he made the promise at the inauguration of an office complex for the Bono East Region of the NDC at Techiman last Monday.
No lying
The former President noted that the NDC had never been a party that lied to the people.
“We don’t make wild promises we know we cannot and would not be able to fulfill,” he stated.
The NDC flag bearer added that “my promise of new regional hospitals will be fulfilled.”
Mr Mahama is on a two-day working visit to the Bono East Region to interact with the chiefs and people and thank the NDC supporters and delegates for their endorsement of his candidature to lead the party in the 2020 elections.
Assurance
He assured the chiefs and the people that the NDC would not forget its development-oriented philosophy when it wins the elections.
He stated that a government of the NDC would focus on a more rapid development of the country’s social infrastructure.
The leader of the NDC also urged the newly elected Bono East regional executives to work hard and ensure that the party wins all the parliamentary seats in the new region.
The Bono East regional office of the NDC was donated by the Regional Chairman, Mr Unas Owusu.
Former President Mahama also presented two vehicles to the region to help with their operational and administrative works.
“I expect that the vehicles will be well-maintained and used for the purpose for which they’ve been presented,” he advised.
Ntoboasehene
The NDC flag bearer also addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of Gulumpe, a farming community in the region where the traditional title ‘Kenyitiwala’ (chief of patience) was conferred on him by the Chief of Gulumpe, Nana Adam Shie.