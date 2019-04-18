Mahama interacts with drivers, traders in Accra

Former president John Dramani Mahama is visiting three main markets and lorry parks today to interact with drivers and traders ahead of the Easter festivities.
In a Facebook post, the former president said the tour is to “wish them well for the Easter festivities” which fall Friday, April 19, 2019.
He added that it is also to encourage the travelling public to have an accident-free Easter.
Areas the former president is expected to visit are Accra Tudu lorry terminal and pedestrian markets, Kaneshie lorry terminal and Market complex and Nkrumah Circle lorry terminal and pedestrian market.
Mr Mahama last week made a similar visit in the Central region.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page