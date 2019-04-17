Baba Kamara wins GH¢1.5 million defamation case against former NDC MP

The Accra High Court has ordered a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Salaga South, Ibrahim Dey Abubakari, to pay GH¢1.5 million in damages to a former National Security Advisor, Alhaji Baba Kamara, for defaming him
.
He also claimed that the former National Security Advisor diverted state vehicles and other items for his personal use.
Dissatisfied with the former legislator’s comments, Alhaji Kamara, on March 20, 2017, sued him for damages and also sought a perpetual injunction restraining him from further making defamatory statements about him.
Abubakari liable
After more than two years of legal tussle, the
Apart from the damages, the court also awarded costs of GH¢5,000 against Abubakari.
“Incivility is gradually creeping into our society; people give bad reports about other people on our airwaves without checking the authenticity of the facts and this must be controlled; public servants of this country must be lifted up and be respected after services to this nation. It is not right to accuse people of wrongdoing when it has not been established by any means that they have committed those offences.
“This nation must not encourage the dissemination of false news and provocative vocabulary on our airwaves because it can cause irreparable damage to the image of the persons who are the subject of discussions. It does not pay to use words to tear up people in authority,” the presiding judge said in her judgement
