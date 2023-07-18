I will continue from where Rawlings stopped – Alan assures Voltarians

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Jul - 18 - 2023 , 12:12

A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has called on the people in the Volta region to rally behind his candidature to be elected as the flagbearer of the party, as well as president of Ghana in the 2024 elections.

He said if given the nod, he would continue with the positive role the late President Jerry John Rawlings played in the development of the Region.

The former Trade Minister added that he was prepared to take up the mantle of late President Rawlings as their godfather charging them to support him to win the presidency.

He made the call while addressing delegates from the various constituencies in the area who gathered at Aflao in Ketu South, Dzodze, in the North and Sogakope in Central Tongu respectively on Monday July 17, 2023.

Popularly called Alan Cash, Mr Kyerematen said he bears some of the charisma of late President Rawlings and appealed to the Voltarians to extend the same love they had for the late President to enable him to lead the nation and ensure that the Region gets its fair share of the national cake.

Mr Kyerematen said although the Volta Region was seen as a ‘no go area’ for the NPP, he was sure the political dynamics would change, after he has been elected to lead the NPP as he was convinced of the people’s love for him.

The former Minister for Trade and Industry urged delegates to vote for a leader who had been tried and tested, and had nationwide appeal, to enable the NPP to 'break the eight', and not the one who could only become flagbearer of the party but fail to win the national elections.

Mr Kyerematen added that he remained the only candidate in the NPP who can march the NDC 'boot-for-boot' even in their stronghold of Volta region.

He assured delegates that when voted as the flagbearer, he would change their fortunes and that of the party executives by putting in a scheme to earn them monthly salaries.

The Minister for Railways and MP for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu asked delegates to take bold decisions without any intimidation and vote massively for Mr Kyerematen.

Former Minister for Zongo Development, Alhaji Boniface Abubakar, Mr. Yaw Boabeng Asamoah, and some NPP Regional executives are accompanying Mr. Kyerematen on the tour.