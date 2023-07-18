“I have made the greatest political sacrifice in NPP” - Alan Kyerematen

Jul - 18 - 2023

A presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Alan Kyerematen says he made the greatest political sacrifice in the party's history by voluntarily stepping down for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to contest the 2008 General Elections on the ticket of the NPP.

He said this was to avoid a runoff thereby allowing then fellow contestant, Nana Addo, to win the party's 2007 primaries and the General Elections respectively.

Speaking to the party's delegates in the Volta region, Mr Kyerematen also attributed the decision to the supreme interest of the NPP and the nation at large.

According to him, the sacrifice was further aimed at fostering unity within the party.

"I made the greatest political sacrifice in the history of Ghana's politics by stepping down for Nana Addo. It was in the supreme interest of the NPP and to foster unity.” he stated.

For him, the decision to step down for Nana Addo in the 2007 Presidential Primaries exemplifies a remarkable display of sacrifice, selflessness and commitment to the greater cohesion in the party.

He mentioned that by recognizing that a united party would have a stronger chance of success in Ghana's political landscape, he prioritized the NPP's collective interests over his personal ambition, a feat he described as the 'greatest political sacrifice in Ghana's' geopolitical space.

Ghana's political ecosystem has been flooded with counter reasons why delegates should vote for a particular candidate based on what the candidate has done to defend the image of the party.

The Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, recently cited the 2012 legal tussle with NDC, where he was chief witness for the NPP, as evidence of his major sacrifice and commitment to the party for which the delegates must vote him as leader in 2024.

Mr Kyerematen's many sacrifices and contribution to the party including his leadership of the Young Elephants Forum, which was the main source of funding for the party in its early days, which stands him higher above any contribution Dr Alhaji Bawumia could lay claim to and makes him the best candidate for party in 2024.

Candidate, Message, Campaign Style key

In a related development, Mr Kyerematen has asserted that the 2024 General Election will be leveraged around the credibility of the candidate and campaign style of the ruling party.

“As Ghana prepares for the 2024 general elections, the choice of candidate, campaign message, and campaign style of all political parties will play crucial roles in determining the outcome of the elections”, he said.

These factors, according to Mr Kyerematen, would not only shape the eventual outcome of the election but also determine the level of trust and support that the candidate can garner from the electorates.

He also underscored the importance of choosing a candidate who has the credibility to win the trust of the electorates because of his strong appeal throughout the country.

"Credibility is a key factor that voters consider when making their decision at the polls. A candidate with a strong track record of integrity, competence, and commitment to the welfare of the people will have a higher chance of winning the support of the electorate", Alan said to delegates in the Volta region.

He explained further: “It is important for the candidate to articulate a clear vision for the country, addressing the key concerns and aspirations of the citizens. The campaign style should be inclusive, engaging, and accessible, ensuring that the message reaches a wide range of people across different demographic groups”.

Ghana's political space is gearing up for the upcoming NPP November 4, 2023 Presidential Primaries, which will determine who leads the party into the 2024 general elections.