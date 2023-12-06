Former parliamentary aspirant for Sege quits NPP after losing primary

Benjamin Xornam Glover Politics Dec - 06 - 2023 , 07:30

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sege Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Eunice Lasi, has announced her resignation after losing the party’s primary last Saturday.

Ms Eunice Lasi, an aspirant in the just concluded parliamentary primary of the party, announced her resignation on Monday, December 4, 2023, in a letter addressed to the General Secretary of the NPP.

She polled 170 votes against 293 secured by the winner, Dodzi Korku Numekevor, in last Saturday’s December 2, 2023 election.

Barely 72 hours after that election, she announced her resignation from the NPP, citing alleged bias against her.

“It is with good intentions that I wanted to serve my beloved party and my constituency but I have had lots of setbacks which I would no longer want to endure.

I have not been treated fairly ever since I decided to contest in the Sege Constituency on the party’s ticket and as a matter of principle, I humbly request you to accept my resignation as a member of the party,” she said,

She further indicated in the resignation letter which was copied to the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NPP that in the run-up to the 2023 parliamentary race, she received an indefinite suspension letter from the constituency executives, stating various reasons

Recall

It would be recalled that in July this year, the NPP in the Sege Constituency suspended Ms Lasi indefinitely for misconduct.

A statement signed by the Constituency Chairman, Augustus A. Adjaottor, indicated that the decision to suspend Ms Lasi was a result of her consistent “insulting outburst on social media, specifically shared on various WhatsApp platforms in the constituency” which has caused “internal apathy among the party base.”

She referenced that in her resignation letter and said she sensed it was another scheme to get her out of the race but said she persevered and fought ahead.

Ms Lasi further stated that some constituency executives on the day of the election influenced the process with money and alleged threats and she believed the ill-treatment meted out to her by the leadership of the party in the constituency did not pave the way for a level playing ground in deciding who emerges the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Sege Constituency, hence her decision to quit the party.