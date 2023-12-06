VIDEO: Nana Yaa Jantuah resigns as General Secretary of CPP amidst party turmoil

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah has resigned from her role. This is following a confusion at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party in Kumasi on Tuesday, December 5.

When the meeting convened in Kumasi, some members presented a petition asking for the resignation of the national executive members.

It was some members from various regions who petitioned the NEC, urging the removal or voluntary resignation of all national executives of the Nkrumahist party due to alleged incompetence.

A subsequent vote of no confidence was passed against all national executives, leading to significant tension during the meeting.

It was following this that Nana Yaa Juantuah told the media that she has resigned from role.

She said in the meantime, she would want to concentrate on her business and family and at the appropriate time, she will announce her political future.

"I am no longer the General Secretary of the CPP. In due course, I will reveal my political allegiance. For now, it's time for family and friends. I'll spend time with them and focus on my business. In political parties, you don't cling to positions. If my people don't want me, I can't impose myself on them," she said.

Nana Yaa Jantuah, who assumed the role of General Secretary in August 2020, emphasized the importance of respecting the will of the party members.

In the wake of her departure, a thirteen-member interim body, including regional chairmen, a council of elders member, regional secretaries, regional organizers, and representatives of women and youth, was formed to assume the responsibilities of the outgoing executives.