Floods: Freda Prempeh's comment is “callous and unsympathetic” - NDC

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 25 - 2023 , 14:45

The Volta Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the comment made by the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources that residents in the Lower Volta area failed to move when they were asked to do so before the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams as “callous and unsympathetic”.

Condemning the comment of the minister, Ms Freda Prempeh, the NDC in a press statement said such comments only exacerbate the pain and suffering of the affected individuals and communities.

The minister at a forum organised by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in Accra on Monday, Oct 23, had accused residents in the Lower Volta area of failing to move to higher ground as advised.

However, in a press statement issued on Wednesday, (Oct 25), the NDC in the Volta Region called on Ms Prempeh to retract her comments and apologise.

“We thought as a mother, the Sanitation Minister would take advantage of the platform provided by the October 23rd Ghana Water Company Limited event to somehow appease the residents of the hardest-hit communities at the back of the President’s unfortunate utterances on the situation when he paid a reluctant visit."

Attached below is a copy of the statement from the Volta Regional NDC