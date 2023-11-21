Don’t politicise debates on 2024 Budget - Dormaa East MP to colleagues

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 21 - 2023 , 05:09

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, has called on the Majority and the Minority groups in Parliament to avoid politicising debates on the 2024 budget and financial statement.

Rather, he said they should focus on the programmes and projects that would help to improve the livelihood of the people of Ghana.

In an interview with the media at the Parliament House, Mr Twum Barimah described the budget as one that would promote economic stability and growth.

Growth

The New Patriotic Party MP for Dormaa East in the Bono Region said the budget has been developed to bring relief to the people of Ghana and would propel economic growth and infrastructural development.

“When you look at the budget carefully, you realise that the government did not introduce new taxes.

Besides, some old taxes were removed, as captured in the budget, some contracts have also been flagged and being reviewed to help the country save resources,” he said.

“In the budget, government has secured funds to construct the La General Hospital.

Let me emphasise that this budget will not bring major challenges in its implementation which is good.

This clearly shows that the country is moving forward and I want the Minority and the Majority Members of Parliament to discuss this budget dispassionately devoid of politics,” he added.

Parliament is scheduled to commence debate on the 2024 Budget statement and economic policy of the government today.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who presented the Business Statement for the week on the floor of Parliament last Friday said the Business Committee looked forward to a lively, well researched and informed debate.

He said in order to afford as many Members of Parliament (MPs) as possible the opportunity to participate in the debate, the committee has proposed the following time allotments: Seconder and Ranking Members of the Finance Committee would have 20 minutes to speak, other committee members, 15 minutes and all other MPs, 10 minutes.

The debate is expected to be concluded by leadership of both the Majority and Minority on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.