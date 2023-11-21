With today’s digitalisation our economy is already running 24hrs- Bawumia to Mahama

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 21 - 2023 , 06:20

With today’s digitalisation, Ghana’s economy is already running 24hrs, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

He was reacting to a proposal by former President John Dramani Mahama that when he is elected as President in 2024, he will run a 24-hour economy.

To Dr Bawumia, the former president’s proposal was already working with the help of digitalisation where the utility companies are already running a 24-hour service in addition to having access to online and ATM services by the banks.

Mahama doesn’t understand 24hr economy; don’t vote for him – Bawumia

Dr Bawumia said former President John Dramani Mahama does not understand the 24-hour economy policy he was proposing.

The Vice President explained that the policy was already being implemented in Ghana as hospitals, fuel companies, among others, operate a 24-hour system.

Dr. Bawumia, therefore, urged Ghanaians to ignore Mr Mahama during the 2024 polls since he has nothing new to offer.

“John Mahama says he has a new idea. What is the idea? He says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn’t even understand that policy. Today in Ghana, our hospitals work 24 hours, our electricity company works 24 hours, our water company works 24 hours, our fuel stations work 24 hours, and many chop bars work 24 hours. Today because of digitalisation, you can transfer money 24 hours, you can receive money 24 hours… So he doesn’t understand his own policy. It doesn’t make sense,” Dr Bawumia said.

more to follow…