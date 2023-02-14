Akwatia NPP urged to reclaim seat

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Tony Osei-Adjei, has urged the newly elected Akwatia Constituency executives of the party to work assiduously to win back the Akwatia parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general election.
He has, therefore, called for unity within the party in the Akwatia Constituency to ensure that the party reclaims the parliamentary seat it lost to the NDC in the 2020 general election.
Mr Osei-Adjei made the call at the swearing in of the newly elected constituency executives of the party at Akwatia in the Eastern Region last Saturday after a successful election.
Elections
The NPP held its Akwatia Constituency elections last Saturday, following a Koforidua High Court ruling that directed the party to hold fresh elections in the constituency after some sympathisers of the party expressed their displeasure at the manner in which the constituency elections were held last year (2022).
New executives
The NPP’s longest-serving constituency chairman for Akwatia, Yakubu Osman, popularly known as Baba, was defeated with a single vote by Fred Addo who polled 299 as against 298 garnered by Baba the incumbent.
For the secretary position, Eugene Acheampong secured 300 votes to defeat two other contestants Yaw Opoku Agyei and Michael Boadu, who obtained 245 and 20 votes respectively.
Unity
Mr Osei-Adjei also urged party supporters in the constituency to bury their differences and rally behind the new executives to enable the party to win the Akwatia seat in 2024.
The elected NPP Akwatia Constituency Chairman, Mr Addo, said the focus of the newly elected executive was to unite the party in the constituency.