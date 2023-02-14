We'll overcome challenges soon - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given an assurance that the policy measures being implemented by the government will drive the nation to overcome its current economic challenges shortly and bring relief to the people.
Consequently, he has rallied Ghanaians to make sacrifices and work hard to support efforts at restoring normalcy in the economy, saying that “sooner rather than later, we shall overcome”.
The President gave the assurance when he addressed the opening Eucharist of the 18th Consultative Council Meeting of the Anglican Church at the University of Ghana last Sunday.
In attendance at the meeting were the leadership of the Anglican Church from over 165 countries around the world, including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Justin Welby.
