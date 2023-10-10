Adopt new approach to political leadership — Opong-Fosu

A former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation under the John Mahama led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Akwasi Opong-Fosu, has called for bold and effective political leadership as the country goes through a time of uncertainty and turbulence.

At an event organised by the Ghanaian Diaspora in the United States, Mr Opong-Fosu said the present economic and political situation in the country required a different approach to leadership to help steer the affairs of the nation onto a path of recovery.

Mr Opong-Fosu highlighted the differences between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating that an NDC government would do things differently.

“Away from the NPP government’s focus on debt sustainability, a John Mahama-led NDC government will design and implement a robust sustainability programme to include, social development sustainability (education and health as priority areas), economic development sustainability (infrastructure, Digital Transformation, agriculture and agribusiness), environmental management sustainability (urban renewal, responsible mining) and human capital development sustainability,”he said.

He also outlined several key areas where the NDC would focus its efforts, including the restoration of values and the renewal of mindset among Ghanaians, the strengthening of public institutions, and the streamlining of government expenditure.

Attitudinal change

Mr Opong-Fosu, however, emphasised the importance of the diaspora in causing attitudinal change in the country that would propel development and ensure stability.

“The Diaspora should make itself heard by actively being part and parcel of leadership. After all, leadership is nothing but influence,” he stated.

He argued that the diaspora, with its broad view and exposure to new ideas, could play a key role in shaping the attitudes of Ghanaians towards issues such as corruption, accountability and civic responsibility.

Mr Opong-Fosu also called on the diaspora to make serious and active efforts to help revive the economy by investing in the country.

For instance, he suggested that partnerships between modern health facilities in Ghana and leading health facilities around the world could help make Ghana a leader in the health sector, while also cutting down on government expenditure.

He called on Ghanaians both at home and abroad to work together to build the Ghana we want, with a renewed focus on values, public institutions and economic development.