George Andah discharged from 37 hospital after accident and writes

The Deputy Minister of Communications, Mr George Andah who was involved in a car crash on Saturday, November 3 at the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region has been discharged from the 37 Military Hospital
.
In a post, Mr Andah whose vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle in the Awutu Senya West Constituency where he represents in Parliament expressed appreciation to God for his life.
Read also: George Andah involved in
Below is a copy of what he wrote.
Dear Partners in Change,
It is by Grace and Blessings that I am writing to inform you of my discharge from the 37 Military Hospital, and taking the next steps closer to a clean bill of health.
Yesterday was a multiple portion of blessings for me.
As I listened to the Hon. Minister of Finance Ken Ofori Atta from my hospital bed, delivering the 2019 budget statement, which is set to grow the economy and improve our livelihood. I was excited amongst others to hear the confirmation that that Swedru - Bawjiase - Adeiso road had been picked for completion this coming year. As if that wasn’t enough, the doctors walked in surprisingly announcing my discharge.
To my team who were involved in the accident, my prayers continue to be with each of you as you also continue your journey of recovery. May God be with and strengthen you.
To the medical staff at the St. Gregory medical facility, I offer overwhelming appreciation for the passion with which your duty was delivered. You took the first few hours to stabilize us, and put hope into the situation and I can't be more grateful.
To the Emergency Medical Response team, my team and I are immensely thankful for your
To the medical team of the 37 Military Hospital, who ensured the team and I received the best medical care possible. Your professionalism, expertise and attentiveness were exemplary and most appreciated. I pray that for every drop we have received from you, the Lord offers you a fountain.
To the local communities, all constituents of Awutu Senya West, Constituency Executives, my DCE, I am grateful.
To H.E the President, H.E the Vice President, Right Hon. Speaker, my Boss Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, MoC and Agency colleagues, the government team, colleague Parliamentarians, all well-wishers who gathered to give their love, solidarity and support and to all those who went above the normal call of duty to organize medical assistance, I say thank you and God bless you.
To my Andah, Hagan, Barning family, my personal friends, OAA 87, what can I say? You took charge, sacrificed and made me whole again.
To Archbishop Palmer-Buckle, all the Catholic Priests and Pastors from various denominations, who held vigils, prayer services, the countless goodwill messages and positive thoughts, I pray that the same courtesy
To the National Chief Imam and all Imams who tarried for us during Jumat, we say
To everyone else that I may not have referenced
Last but not least, I call on all partners in
Let us remember in our time of thanksgiving, to also commit to prayer, all other vehicular victims and their families.
Thank you all and God bless.
- Nenyi George Andah
AMDG