NDC Congress: Speeches over, voting next

There is tight security at the Trade Fair Centre at La in Accra where the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have converged to elect national officers to lead the party into the 2020 elections.
The efforts of the 300 police officers who have been deployed to secure the Congress grounds and maintain peace and security is being complemented by the party's internal security.
The layers of check points right from the main entrance to the Trade Fair to the dome where the voting will take place makes it difficult for individuals without accreditation to sneak in.
Last Minute Campaigning
Although all is almost set for the voting to commence, supporters of the various candidates are still campaigning with the aim of making last minute gains to secure victory for their camps.
The candidates have pitched camps in customised tents and trying to woo the about 9000 delegates to look their way.
For the chairmanship race, the most visible candidates on the congress grounds are Mr Dan Abodakpi, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and Danny Annang.
If posters and the euphoria surrounding the candidates at the Congress grounds are anything to go by, one may write off the likes of Mrs Betty Mould Iddrisu and Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, but they could equally pull a surprise as well.
The incumbent Deputy General Secretary, Mr Koku Anyidoho, who is currently battling it out to wrestle power from the incumbent General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, appears to be solid on the congress grounds.
His supporters who have pitched camp about some 200 Meters away from the fantasy dome, are chanting "Neho, Neho" in confidence of an imminent victory.
One of them, Mr Zikpla Godsway, told the Graphic Online that nothing would stop his candidate from victory.
The most visible candidates for the National Organiser position at the Congress grounds are Yaw Boateng Gyan and Joshua Akamba.
The young Sammy Gyamfi is on the lips of most of the delegates for the National Communication Officer position.
Bigwigs of the party including former presidents John Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings have made passionate calls for unity.
Representatives of various political parties also graced the occasion.
