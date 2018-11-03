George Andah involved in accident in Central Region

The Deputy Communications Minister, Mr George Andah is reported to have been involved in a car crash today, Saturday, November 3 at the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Mr Andah, who together with three others, sustained injuries have been airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for emergency care.
The Deputy Minister was in the constituency to attend a number of social functions most of which were funerals.
On his way from Awutu-Budumburam to one of the communities, his vehicle collided with tipper truck fully loaded with sand in a curve at Awutu-Loye.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The minister, his driver, police guard and two New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials as well as the driver of the tipper truck, are in critical condition,
The military helicopter that airlifted the minister and other injured persons to the 37 Military Hospital
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
They