Minority MPs walk out of Parliament over report on proposed regions

The Minority in Parliament has walked out of Parliament in protest against the government's refusal to publish the report of the Justice Brobbey Commission of Inquiry into the creation of proposed regions
.
That, they said, would help them to make a meaningful contribution to the report of the Committee on Subsidiary Legislation on the LI for the creation of the new regions, which was being considered in the House.
The Minister of Regional Reorganisation, Mr Dan Botwe, had explained that per the law, the report was supposed to be published after six months and the period was not due but the Minority MPs did not agree to that explanation.
The proposed new regions are the Western North, Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, North East, and Oti Regions.
