This is how delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) voted to elect new national officers to run the affairs of the party for the next four years
Attached below is the full List of Winners of NDC national executive elections.
The 65-year-old Johnson Asiedu Nketiah defeated the incumbent chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in what was deemed a two-horse race from the onset, despite having two more opponents; a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Armah Ashitey, and a former Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Yaw Adusei.
Mr Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, who relinquished his 17-year reign as the NDC’s General Secretary to run for the Chairmanship role had a landslide 5,569 votes against Mr Ampofo's 2,892 votes.
Mr Adusei and Mr Ashitey secured 52 and 38 votes respectively.
National Chairman
Johnson Asiedu Nketia
Vice Chairmen
Awudu Sofo Azourka – 1st Vice Chair
Dr Sherry Ayittey – 2nd Vice Chair
Yakubu Abanga Alhassan – 3rd Vice Chair
General Secretary
In the second most hotly contested seat, the mandate of Chief Scribe went to a former Minister and MP for Ketu South, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey.
He clinched a landslide victory, with a staggering 4,543 votes, over current Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah and incumbent Deputy General Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor who had 1,408 and 2,595 respectively.
General Secretary
Fifi Fiavi Kwetey
Deputy General Secretary
Barbara Serwaa Asamoah
Gbande Foyo Mustapha
Other elected executives
In the end, Awudu Sofo Azouka got 2,757 votes to clinch the First Vice-Chairperson position, with Dr Sherry Ayittey polling 1,820 to become the Second Vice-Chairperson, while Yakubu Abanga Alhassan became the Third Vice-Chairperson with 864 votes.
Deputy General Secretary,
Barbara Serwaa Asamoah got elected as First Deputy General Secretary with 3,834 votes against that of Gbande Foyo Mustaph's 1,861 votes as second deputy general secretary.
The rest went to Kwame Zu who had 1,717 votes, Catherine Deynu who had 652 votes, Francis Lame Guribe with 324 votes, Evans Amoo who got 83 votes and Bradi Paul Opata who got 62.
In the National Organiser contest, Joseph Yammin polled 3,730 votes to defeat Joshua Hamidu Akamba who had 2,035.
Henry Osei Akoto polled 158, Mahdi Mohammed Gibrill got 535, Sidii Abubakari 657, Solomon Yaw Nkansah had 302 votes and Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon had 1173 votes.
Kobby Barlon was crowned First Deputy National Organiser with an impressive 4,700 votes against Elikem Eric Kevin Kwame Kotoko with 1,815 votes to become Second Deputy National Organiser, leaving Habib Mohammed Tahiru with 953 votes and Alhaji Yaw Kundow polling 1,053.
Sammy Gyamfi retained his seat as Communications Officer as he ran unopposed.
With the Deputy Communication Officer positions, Malik Basintale who garnered 3,388 votes got elected as First Deputy Communications Officer with Godwin Ako Gunn who had 2,163 votes being declared Second Deputy Communications Officer.
The rest of the spoils went to Kwaku Boahen Anthony with 1,138 votes, Mohammed Naziru with 758 votes and Adongo Atule Jacob with 614 votes.
With 2,706 votes, Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger got crowned Zongo Caucus Cordinator whiles his opponents Abdul-Aziz Mohammed 1,819 had votes, Alhaji Babanlamie Abu Sadat had 1,748 votes, Yakubu Mahmud Mudi 1,530 and Abass Zulkarnain Kambari got 625 votes.
The NEC memberships went to Wonder Victor Kutor, Araba Tagoe, Cecilia Asaga, Victoria Kuma-Mintah and Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey
All newly elected officials took their Oaths of Office and were duly sworn in by a former vice chair of the party, Kofi Attoh.
National Organiser
Joseph Yammin
Deputy National Organisers
Kobby Barlon
Elikem Kotoko
National Communications Officer
Sammy Gyamfi – Unopposed
Deputy National Communications Officers
Malik Basintale
Godwin Ako Gunn
National Zongo Caucus Coordinator
Mamah Cole Younger
NEC Members
Wonder Victor Kutor
Araba Tagoe
Cecilia Asaga
Victoria Kuma-Mintah
Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey
National Women’s Organiser
Hannah Louisa Bissiw
National Youth Organiser
George Opare Addo
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.