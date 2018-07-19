Finance Minister jabs NDC to stay off 'social media' economy

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Thursday jabbed the Minority in Parliament “to stop taking economic policy directions from social media.”
Ken Ofori-Atta was speaking in Parliament where he presented a review of the 2018 government budget.Follow @Graphicgh
Moments after assuring the House that there was not going to be any increase in the rate of Value Added Tax in the country, he turned to the Minority, whom he described as “our friends”, with the admonition.
The Minority in Parliament, particularly members of the National Democratic Congress, had predicted that the government was likely to increase the VAT rate and further compound the economic difficulties people found themselves in.
Many people have on social media reacted to the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta’s denial of a VAT increase, with some threatening to deal with the Minority for engaging in rumour mongering.
A Twitter user named Wofa_Kay said "On paper it looks like the economy is moving in the right direction. Our pockets says otherwise."
Another also tweeted: The VAT increase: good economics? Yes! Need to improve revenue ratio. Good politically? No! Our politics and policies should put what is good for #GhanaFirst not what is popular first, KwameAduDankwa
ishaq_jnr also tweeted; Ghana is definitely better under the current administration.
