LIVE VIDEO: Exploring the boundaries of freedom of speech

The National Media Commission (NMC) in collaboration with CitiTV is organising a discussion on the topic, "Exploring the boundaries of freedom of speech, the professional, ethical and legal dimensions."
On the panel are private legal practitioner, Ace Anan Ankomah; Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong; Founder of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Prof. Kwame Karikari. Citi TV’s Vivian Kai Lokko is the moderator.
The discussion is highlighting the professional, ethical and legal dimensions of issues of free speech in Ghana.
Attached below is a LIVE video from the programme.