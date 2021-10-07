Elizabeth Sackey unanimously endorsed as Accra mayor

Elizabeth Sackey has received a unanimous endorsement as the Mayor of Accra, making her the first female to occupy the enviable position of Metropolitan Chief Executive in Accra.
All 33 assembly members who were present at the confirmation on Thursday (October 7, 2021) voted YES in her favour.
Elizabeth Sackey who is a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikoi North Constituency replaces Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah who was not re-nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a second term.
Already, Madam Elizabeth Sackey has given the indication that she will continue the agenda to make Accra clean.
“We are going to make Accra one of the cleanest cities as the president has already said... We are going to do a lot of clean-ups in the evenings before the day,” she stressed.