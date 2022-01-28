E-levy ‘rushed’ to Parliament before Speaker travels

The Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Bill is expected to be taken through the various stages this evening, Friday, (January 28) as the House reconvened, even though it had earlier been scheduled for next week Tuesday.
This followed a series of meetings held with the Minority leadership in Parliament Thursday and today, (Friday, Jan 28) by the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta which both ended without any significant progress.
In the same vein, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin is expected to travel by the weekend outside the country for a medical review in Dubai and it is not yet clear when he will return.
However there are suggestions that he could spend up to about a month before returning hence the decision for Parliament to reconvene later in the day to consider the E-Levy bill and possibly vote on it for its passage.
