Don’t meddle in politics - Kudalor advises chiefs

A former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. John Kudalor, has advised chiefs against meddling in politics if they want to ensure effective transformation and development of their respective communities.
He said the involvement of chiefs in politics would not only derail development, but also deny the people the needed socio-economic advancement.
The former IGP gave the advice when he addressed a meeting organised by the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council at Nyakrom in the Agona West Municipality in the Central Region.
Mr. Kudalor was accompanied by Mr. Kwesi Ahwoi, former Ambassador to South Africa and former Interior Minister under President John Mahama’s regime.
He stated that by their position as traditional rulers and custodians of the customs of their respective towns, chiefs were supposed to remain neutral in their day-to-day administration to enable them get a fair share of the national cake for their citizens.
Mr. Kudalor called on the chiefs to strive hard to do away with negative tendencies, which could turn their palaces into courts to adjudicate cases that could bring repercussions on them and their people.
According to him, chiefs were installed or enskinned by their royal families to promote peace and also protect their people, while seeking their welfare, adding that it would not serve any good for them to indulge in any parochial and selfish interest that could jeopardise the well-being of the masses.
The Gyantuahene of Agona Nyakrom, Nana Adu Peseko VII, expressed concern about some bias reportage slandering some traditional rulers without crosschecking the facts in the country.
He appealed to media practitioners not to sit in the comfort of their air-conditioned offices and write stories to defame people.