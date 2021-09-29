MMDCEs nominees: Five confirmed, Cape Coast rejects candidate

Five nominees for the position of Chief Executives for municipalities and districts have been confirmed by their respective assemblies in Sunyani West and Berekum West in the Bono Region and Nanumba, Saboba and Nanton in the Northern Region.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s nominee for Cape Coast, Mr. Ernest Arthur was, however, rejected by the assembly members in a vote last Monday.
Bono
From the Bono Region, Emmanuel Adu Gyamera & Biiya Mukusah Ali report that members of the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly have confirmed, Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum, as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area.
Out of the 55 assembly members who took part in the exercise, 38 of them representing 69 per cent voted in favour of Mr. Boadum while 17 voted against his nomination.
Profile
Until Mr. Boadum's nomination, he was the Sunyani West Constituency Chairman of the New Parotic Party (NPP) and the Bono Regional Coordinator of the Free Senior High School programme.
Before the commencement of the election, media practitioners were prevented from entering the assembly hall where the election took place.
Development
Speaking after the exercise, the Bono Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Owusu-Banahene, appealed to the assembly members and people in the municipality to support the MCE to ensure the development of the municipality.
She admonished the assembly members to bury their differences and work in unity for the progress of the municipality.
Mrs. Owusu-Banahene said the early confirmation of the nominee was appropriate for the assembly to commence work as the MCE was a key stakeholder in the development of the municipality.
For his part, Mr. Boadum thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him and pledged that he would work hard to justify his nomination.
He pledged to run an inclusive administration towards the development of the municipality.
Jinijini
At the Berekum West District Assembly, assembly members overwhelmingly confirmed the nominee, Mr. Dominic Oppong at their meeting at Jinijini.
All the 27 assembly members endorsed Mr. Oppong's nomination at a meeting graced by traditional authorities in the district.
Mr. Oppong Oppong pledged to support the President's agenda to create job opportunities through the agriculture sector for the unemployed youth in the district.
That, he said, would ensure the reduction of poverty in the area.
Prior to the confirmation, the Bono Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Owusu-Banahene urged the assembly members to work together to uphold the unity of the assembly.
Northern Region
Samuel Duodu reports from Tamale that the nominees for the positions of Muncipal and District Chief Executive (M/DCE) for Nanumba North (Bimbilla), Saboba and Nanton District Assemblies in the Northern Region have been confirmed by members of their respective municipal and district assemblies.
At Bimbilla, the capital of the Nanumba North Municipality, Mr. Abdulai Yakubu who was retained by the President for the second term received an overwhelming endorsement from the 59 assembly members present out of the 60 with one absent at his confirmation yesterday.
At Saboba, Mr. George Bingrini who was also retained by the President for a second term, garnered 34 of the 37 votes to confirm him while three voted against his nomination at the meeting held in Saboba last Monday for a second term.
At Nanton, Mr. Abdulai Murtada, who is a new entrant had an overwhelming endorsement as all the 27 assembly members voted to confirm him as the new DCE for the area on Monday, September 27,2021.
Cape Coast
From Cape Coast, Shirley Asiedu-Addo reports that the nominee for the position of Chief Executive of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), Mr. Ernest Arthur, was rejected by the assembly members last Monday.
He polled 34 out of 65 valid votes cast. He needed 44 of the valid votes to be confirmed as MCE.
Mr. Arthur had a sullen composure after the exercise.
The Cape Coast Metro Electoral Officer, Mr. Richard Asenso, who supervised the polls, said voting would be conducted again within 10 days.
The function attracted scores of political party stalwarts from both sides of the political divide and traditional rulers.
Appeal
Before the election, the Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, had appealed to the assembly members to vote for him to continue developmental projects he had started.
After the election, Mrs. Assan described the failure to confirm the nomination as worrying but thanked the assembly members for exercising their democratic right.