Create additional registration centre for Wa East Constituency - Dr Jasaw to EC

Chris Nunoo Politics Sep - 22 - 2023 , 05:29

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa East in the Upper West Region, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, has appealed to the Electoral Commission (EC) to create an additional registration centre in the district to enable the people to register.

He said the creation of the additional centre was to make the exercise more accessible to the people as the majority of them in the hinterlands had been cut off from the district capital due to the torrential rains in the northern part of the country.

Dr Jasaw made the appeal when he was compelled to cut short his journey to the Wa East District Office of the EC to monitor the ongoing registration exercise due to flooding between Yanyuoriyi and Ambalara Bridge.

Accessibility

The Wa East MP said the present location of the district office of the EC was skewed and accessible to the Sissala belt, which had completely cut off a major part of the district either by rivers or deplorable roads.

That, Dr Jasaw explained, was depriving many eligible voters of the opportunity to register in the ongoing registration exercise.

He described the Wa East situation as a peculiar case and stressed the need for the creation of an additional registration centre in another section of the district which, he said, would be accessible to about 80 per cent of the population of the district.

He expressed regret that citizens had to go through such difficulty just to exercise their civic and democratic rights and said: “No Ghanaian should be disenfranchised due to the lack of proper road infrastructure.”

“In the case of Wa East, it is a unique situation.

The capital is in Funsi and accessing Funsi from other parts of the district is a very difficult situation because the road to the district office has been cut off by the rivers, so that is our challenge now.