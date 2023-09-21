NDC condemns Police actions against Occupy Jubilee House protesters

Sep - 21 - 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed disappointment and concern over the reported use of excessive force against protesters participating in the abortive Occupy Jubilee House demonstration in the early hours of today.

In a press release issued by the NDC's General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party conveyed its sadness at the use of such aggressive tactics by the Police.

The NDC deems this display of brute force as contradictory to the ongoing transformation efforts by the Inspector General of Police (IGP)to elevate the Ghana Police Service into a leading institution.

The party said it found it regrettable that the police would resort to violence and curtailment of human rights as a means to address grievances.

Reflecting on Ghana's 31-year democratic journey, the NDC expressed dismay that more peaceful avenues were not sought to address the concerns raised by the protesters. The party views this incident as a significant regression for Ghana's democracy.

The NDC further called on the police to employ professional and judicious methods in handling such situations and called for the prompt release of those who have been detained in connection to the protest.

In a show of solidarity, the NDC extended empathy to protesters who have sustained injuries or been taken into custody by the police.

The party urged all progressive factions to stand together with the NDC in providing legal and other forms of support to those affected by the police actions.

Read the entire statement below;

21st September, 2023

NDC CONDEMNS POLICE BRUTALITIES ON OCCUPY JUBILEE HOUSE PROTESTERS

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has learned with great disappointment the brutality meted out on the Occupy Jubilee House protesters in the early hours of today.

The NDC is saddened by such crude tactics being deployed by the Police at a time when the IGP is being applauded for making efforts toward transforming the Ghana Police Service into the best institution in the country.

This shameful show of brute force runs counter to that. It's regrettable the police would think that violence and suppression of human rights is the best way to address issues.

After 31 years of our democratic journey, it is a crying shame that we cannot find more peaceful ways to address these issues. This is a massive step backward for our democracy.

We hereby call on the police to use professional means to handle these issues and to release the arrested protesters forthwith.

In the spirit of solidarity, we extend empathy to protesters who have been injured and/or detained by the police. We hereby call on all progressive forces to join the NDC to provide legal and other support to assist all the protesters who have been arrested or injured by the police.

Signed

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey General Secretary