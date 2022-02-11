Consensus building key- GPCC to Parliamentarians

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has stated that the recent confusion in Parliament over the passage of the E-Levy Bill has exposed the extreme partisanship and lack of consensus-building between the Executive and the Legislature as well as the leadership of the two main political parties in Parliament.
"The council is therefore appealing to all parties to use dialogue and consensus building in coming to decisions in the interest of the collective will of the people of Ghana whom they seek to serve," it said.
In a communique issued at the end of its 2022 Conference of Heads of Churches and Organisations, the GPCC noted that the outcome of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections left no one in doubt that Ghanaians voted for unity and consensus building especially in an almost hung Parliament.
Council
The communique was issued by the National Executive Council of the GPCC led by its President, Rev Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso; First Vice President, Most Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah; Second Vice President, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, and the General Secretary, Rev Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah.
The conference which was held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region from February 1-4, 2022, was on the theme: “Defending the Christian Faith in Contemporary Times".
Coups
The communique said the recent political instability in West Africa, especially in Mali and Burkina Faso, was of great concern to the council and many Ghanaians as it had the potential to spill over into Ghana and other West African countries, thus destabilising the entire sub-region.
“While commending government for reinforcing our northern borders with additional military presence to ward off any potential infiltrations by the jihadists and their allies, we call on government to take steps to address key human security threats such as food, economic and livelihood security issues within Ghana,” it said.
The council called on the main factions to the Bawku Chieftaincy conflict to cease fire and resort to dialogue and other peaceful means to resolve this protracted conflict that has claimed many lives, destroyed properties and turned the hitherto bustling border commercial centre into a ghost town in recent times.
Parties
“We urge all the key actors, interested parties and stakeholders to put aside their personal and sectional interests and seek the collective well-being of the people of Bawku, with the understanding that the violence has never resolved any conflict.
“In order to rebuild the trust and social cohesion that has broken down among the various ethnic groups, the council is urging government to, as a matter of urgency, support the National Peace Council with the needed resources to facilitate the revival of the Bawku Inter Ethnic Peace Committee, which in the past had worked tirelessly to sustain peace and development in the municipality,” it said, adding “As a Council, we are willing and committed to provide support in this regard through the National Peace Council”.