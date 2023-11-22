Budget statements have become empty slogans - Gayheart Mensah

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 22 - 2023 , 11:38

A public relations and communication consultant, Gayheart Mensah has criticised political messages shared during the presentation of budget statements in recent times, arguing that they are often empty messages with little truths, no honesty, no accountability, and no respect for the intelligence of the audience.

He said ordinarily, such political communication should contribute to growth and enhance Ghana’s democratic development. Yet, political communicators and presenters of the budget have, through unethical conduct, made “words” so ineffective and meaningless, requiring a campaign to restore credence and decorum to the word.

He was speaking in Accra at the Bi-annual Faculty Guest Lecture Series of the Department of Communication Studies of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, November15, 2023.

The topic was “PR Ethics and Political Communication in an Election Year: Challenges, Prospects and Recommendations for Democratic Development”. He insisted that the delivery of budget statements under the Fourth Republic lent itself to analysis of how unethical political communication has taken over political conduct in the country.

“In 2017, the budget was christened “Asempa” (Good News) Budget. After implementation, it left us with no good news – no asempa. In 2018 it was “Adwuma” (Jobs) Budget. That was in the midst of the controversial banking sector reforms which led to loss of jobs. Unemployment was also stark during that period and even now. In 2019 it was “Mpuntuo” (Development) Budget. When your car dips into a man hole on the motorway – Ghana’s premier highway – you will question your understanding of “Mpuntuo”.

“In 2020, it was “Nkosuo ne Nkabom” (Development and Unity). Yet, the voter registration exercise that year and subsequent elections were nowhere near “Nkabom”. In 2021, it was “Won ya wor hien” (Making Progress) budget. The “abaa ba s33” (retrogression) in that year and the following one is what has landed Ghana in today’s state of deprivation, economic malaise and impoverishment. In 2022, it was “Agyenkwa” (Salvation) Budget. This is where I wish I could sing, “Awurade b3 gyi steer noooo!”. Indeed, “Agyenkwa” remains with the Lord Almighty. Last year, again it was “Nkabom” (Unity) Budget. We were back to “Nkabom”, meaning the 2020 “Nkabom” was neither intended nor pursued. No wonder we are now told a new President will come and take us to the “promised land”.

On the back of the above analysis, Mr. Mensah suggested that the 2024 budget should be named the “Aany3 yie” (it did not work out) Budget – because none of the budgets since 2017 had lived up to its name; neither have they met the expectations, hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians.

Mr. Mensah said spinning, as is seen with the delivery of the budget statements, has done damage to the image of PR and political communication and called for a restoration of dignity and integrity to political communication so that messages from both corporate organisations and political communicators would have a degree of believability.

He cautioned against such unethical political communication in the build up to the 2024 general elections campaign, saying “If we do not restore credibility and integrity to political communication, we risk stalling our democratic development”.