BIRDD to institute BUSIA Award

Samuel Duodu Politics Nov - 22 - 2023 , 10:10

The Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD), a think tank that promotes education, democracy and rural development, is to introduce an award called the Best University Student in Africa (BUSIA) Award.

The scheme, which is to commence at the Department of Sociology of the University of Ghana, Legon, is to honour the memory of Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia, the foundational head of the department who was also the first African Professor at the University of Ghana (UG).

The Executive Director of BIRDD, Anane Agyei, made this known during a courtesy call on the head of the Sociology Department,UG, Dr Alhassan Suleimana Anamzoya.

The institute congratulated Dr Anamzoya on being appointed head of the Department, which Prof. Busia headed from 1950 to 1957.

The institute also presented a copy of Busia’s biography to Dr Anamzoya.

Mr Agyei appealed for support to procure more copies of Busia’s biography and other publications to the department and other academic institutions to enable the youth to learn about Prof. Busia and emulate his high sense of patriotism.

Dr Anamzoya expressed appreciation for the BIRDD’s visit and gift, which he described as inspiring.

He noted that it was pertinent to preserve the legacies of Dr Busia to enhance national development.

He also praised the BUSIA Award concept and said it was a welcome idea.

He pledged his department’s willingness to collaborate with the BIRDD to promote academic excellence in Ghana.

Busia

Dr Busia, born on July 11, 1913, and died on August 28, 1978, was a politician and a scholar.

He administered the Republic of Ghana as an executive prime minister from 1969 - 1972.

His governance is noted for massive rural development as he sought to industrialise the rural areas for holistic national development.

His period of stewardship is also remembered as a watershed for democratic governance as the regime promoted free speech, parliamentary opposition and respect for human rights, among other things.

As a scholar, Busia became the first African to have held a professorship in Ghana.

He also held professorships in many institutions of higher learning in Europe and the Americas.

Among the notable Ghanaian politicians he nurtured was John Agyekum Kufuor, the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.