Asiedu Nketia confirms interest in NDC Chairman position and declares to contest

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has confirmed and declared his interest in the national chairman position of the NDC.
In a radio interview monitored by Graphic Online on Accra based Accra FM today, also showed on television on CTV, he officially and publicly confirmed his interest and decision to contest for the position in the upcoming elections scheduled for December 2022.
Mr Asiedu Nketia had been linked to nursing an interest to go for the national chairman position of the NDC but he never officially confirmed it anytime he was asked about it.
Even when he declared in September 2022 not to seek re-election as General Secretary of the NDC, he declined a comment on his future as going for the national chairman position.
In the radio interview today, when he was asked about his interest, he said, "Yes, I have intentions that when nominations are opened, I will pick forms to contest the national chairman position."
- Related: never
- Competing Ofosu Ampofo for chairman position will not bring any problems - Asiedu Nketia
- Asiedu Nketia: I won't seek re-election as NDC General Secretary
In September 2022, Mr Asiedu Nketia said he was ready for the NDC to use him for any position in the party, and that if anyone decides to compete with Samuel Ofosu Ampofo for the national chairman position of the party, it will not be problematic.
That was when he declared that he will not be seeking re-election as General Secretary in the December 17, 2022 national executives elections of the party.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh