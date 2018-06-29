Graphic Online

Amissah Arthur's death kills NDC demo against removal of Charlotte Osei

Author: Jasmine Arku

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called off a planned demonstration against the removal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa.

The demonstration which was scheduled to take place Friday morning at starting from the Obra Spot at Circle, was called off due to the death of former Vice-President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur.

The police had earlier warned the party to desist from embarking on the protest since they [police] did not have a notice; thus defying the Public Order Act.

When Graphic Online visited the venue for the gathering Friday morning, there were, however, a few supporters numbering about 15 clad in red, holding placards and chanting songs to express their displeasure about the removal of the three EC Commissioners for misconduct.

A member of the NDC Communications Team, Elikem Kotoko, in an interview said: “it is with a heavy heart that I announce that we’re calling it off. Reason being that we heard of the sad news of the passing of our former Vice President and as a result we’ve decided to rather converge at his residence.”


Background

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday dismissed Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa.

Their removal was based on recommendations from the committee that investigated corruption and misconduct allegations against them.

Some concerned workers of the Electoral Commission in July 2017 petitioned the President and the Chief Justice to begin impeachment processes against Mrs Osei.

They accused Mrs Osei of taking unilateral decisions without recourse to the appropriate departments of the EC, even her deputies.