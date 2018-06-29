Amissah Arthur's death kills NDC demo against removal of Charlotte Osei

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called off a planned demonstration against the removal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission,
Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa .
Read also: NDC reacts to
dismissal of Charlotte Osei and two deputies (video)
The police had earlier warned the party to desist from embarking on the protest since they [police] did not have a notice; thus defying the Public Order Act.
Read also: Police warn NDC against street protest over Charlotte Osei’s dismissal
When Graphic Online visited the venue for the gathering Friday morning, there were, however, a few supporters numbering about 15 clad in red, holding placards and chanting songs to express their displeasure about the removal of the three EC Commissioners for misconduct.
A member of the NDC Communications Team, Elikem Kotoko, in an interview said: “it is with a heavy heart that I announce that we’re calling it off. Reason being that we heard of the sad news of the passing of our former Vice President and as a
Background
President Akufo-Addo on Thursday dismissed
Their removal was based on recommendations from the committee that investigated corruption and misconduct allegations against them.
Read also: Why Charlotte Osei and two EC deputies were sacked - CJ's report
Some concerned workers of the Electoral Commission in July 2017 petitioned the President and the Chief Justice to begin impeachment processes against
They accused