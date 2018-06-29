Police warn NDC against street protest over Charlotte Osei’s dismissal

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has planned to stage a street protest on Friday June 29, 2018 against the dismissal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa.
However, the police in a statement has reminded the opposition political party of the Public Order Act and said it has no notice of any such demonstration and therefore embarking on any exercise of that sort would be unlawful.
“Information reaching the Police indicates that a group of people intend to demonstrate against the removal of the Electoral Commissioner and her two(2) Deputies,” the statement signed and issued by Mr Simon Afeku, Deputy Commissioner of Police who is the Director General of Police Operations said.
“While upholding citizen’s rights to demonstrate under Article 21(d) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Police would like to remind the general public that the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491) is still in force under which any group of persons who wish to embark on any special event such as a demonstration must notify the Police of their intention at least five (5) clear days before the event,” it added.
“As far as Police records go, no such notice has been served on us. The general public is hereby informed that embarking on any such demonstration is therefore unlawful,” the statement said.
It assured the public of their protection as they go about their normal business on Friday.
President Akufo-Addo on Thursday removed Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaah for “misbehaviour and incompetence.”
The president’s action followed a recommendation by a committee instituted by the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo to investigate alleged acts of corruption and misconduct involving the three top officials of the EC.
However, the NDC has condemned the move, demanding reasons why the president sacked the chairperson and her two deputies.
At a press conference at the party's headquarters Thursday night, NDC General Secretary, Kofi Adams, said the dismissal of the EC boss is part of the NPP’s grand scheme to rig the 2020 elections.
Mr. Adams said, his party and its allies will embark on a demonstration on Friday to register their displeasure over the dismissal of the EC boss.7
