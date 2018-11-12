Akufo-Addo on a one-day official visit to Qatar

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Monday (November 12, 2018) for a day’s official visit to Qatar, at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
It will be recalled that the Emir at the invitation of President Akufo-Addo, paid an official visit to Ghana on December 24, 2017.
The reciprocal visit is aimed at deepening and strengthening the ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring other areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.
The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.
President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.
source: presidency.gov.gh