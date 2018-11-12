Dodomanhene appeals for construction of road

The paramount chief of the Dodo Traditional Area, Daasebre Obornie Sebewie V, has appealed to the government to construct the Dodo-Amanfrom to Dodi-Papase Roads in the Kadjebi District.
Nana Sebewie V said that road constituted a key link in the economic development of the area and stressed the need for the government to consider its construction as a matter of priority.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
According to him, the neglect of the road had left farmers and traders in the area in a sorrowful state as they could not transport their farm produce to the marketing
Nana Sebewie V, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic in an interview at Dodo-Fie in the Kadjebi District in the Volta Region, said “due to the neglect, the road has deteriorated further to the extent that road users have now resorted to alternative routes such as the Dodo-Pepesu via Dodo-Dompa and Dapaa Junction-Dodo-Amanfrom roads which
Toiling in vain
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He said although the people of the area were hardworking farmers who cultivated cocoa, plantain, cassava, banana, cocoa yam, maize, among others, they could not enjoy the fruit of their
Nana Sebewie V added that the health implications of the deplorable state of the road network could not be underestimated as pregnant women in
He also called on the Kadjebi District Assembly and benevolent
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana