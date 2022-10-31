30% political office holders salary cut will 'breed high level corruption' - Hassan Ayariga

The founder and leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC) political party, Hassan Ayariga says the 30 percent cut in salaries of political office holders will "breed high level of corruption."
To Ayariga, the political officer holders "will find a way of getting it from different angles."
In April, after the Cabinet retreat of the first quarter, and recognising the deteriorating macroeconomy, the government announced a 30 per cent cut in salaries of the President, Vice President, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MMDCEs and political office holders, amongst other measures.
Addressing the nation on Sunday, President Akufo-Addo reiterated that the cut will continue to remain in force.
But in a reaction, Hassan Ayariga posted on Facebook: "Mr. President, cutting thirty percent salaries of political office holders will breed high level of CORRUPTION in your government. Because your officials will find a way of getting it from different angles.