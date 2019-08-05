28 File for NPP primary in seven N/R 'orphan' constituencies

Twenty-eight aspirants have filed their nominations to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the nine ‘orphan’ constituencies declared by the party in the Northern Region.
The nine orphan constituencies in the region are Karaga, Tatale/Sangule, Tamale Central, Tamale North, Tamale South, Mion, Zabzugu, Kumbungu and Sagnarigu.
The aspirants are made up of 25 males and three females who submitted their nomination forms at their respective constituency offices as of the close of the filing of nominations on August 3, 2019.
A statement issued by the Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Alhaji Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu, congratulated all the aspirants for the peaceful process and wished them all the best.
Aspirants
Four persons who filed to contest in the Karaga Constituency are Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, a Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr Baba Sayuti, Dr Sulemana Ibn Saeed and Mr Abdulai Alhassan.
In the Tatale Sanguli Constituency, three individuals also submitted their nominations and they are Mr Kumbung Omega, Mr Thomas Mbomba, a former District Chief Executive (DCE), and Mr Jacob Wajah Yaw.
Those who filed for Tamale Central are Dr Ibrahim Anyars , Chief Executive Officer for the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), and Mr Zakaria Abass, while Mr Alhassan Dahamani and Mr Adam Habib also filed to contest for the Tamale North Constituency.
Messrs Yakubu Yussif, Shamsudeen Abdallah Pegu and Mr Iddrisu Fuseini filed to contest Tamale North.
For the Mion Constituency, those who filed were Messrs Musah Abdul Aziz, Samuel N.K. Mahama, Mohammed Hashim Abdallah, the current DCE for Mion, and Alhaji Baba Yakubu Mohammed.
In the Zabzugu Constituency, Mr Z.A. Labaran Fuseini, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakari and Mr Benaam John Jabaah, the Deputy Northern Regional Minister and a former DCE for the area filed.
Messrs Umar Abdul Hamid, Sulemana Abdul Rauf and Abdul Salam Hamza Fataw, the DCE for Kumbungu, filed to contest for the Kumbungu Constituency.
In the Sagnarigu Constituency, Mrs Felicia Tettey, Northern Regional first Vice Chairperson of the NPP, Mrs Musah Hawa, Mrs Abu Fauzia Zanabongo and Alhaji Dr Abdul Wahab Alhassan filed their nominations.