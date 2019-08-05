CDD gets set for 15th ‘Kronti ne Akwamu Lecture’ series

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) will, in August this year, hold the 15th edition of its annual ‘Kronti ne Akwamu Lecture’ series.
The lecture is an annual event organised by the CDD-Ghana to discuss issues relating to democratic development.
This year’s edition will have a renowned academic and former director at the institute of African Studies of the University of Ghana, Professor Takyiwa Manuh, as the guest speaker.
The theme for the 2019 lecture is “25 years of Constitutional Governance; Gender and Inclusive Development”.
A statement issued by CDD-Ghana and signed by its deputy Executive Director, Dr Franklin Oduro, said the exact date for the lecture would be communicated in due course.
About the lecture
The lecture features prominent scholars and activists of local and international repute whose interests and work focus on the promotion of democracy, good governance and inclusive development.
Such personalities are invited as speakers to share their knowledge and insights on these issues with Ghanaian and African policy-makers, academics, businesses and civil society leaders, development partners and the media.
The lectures, which are published thereafter, are used to stimulate public debate and reflection on key aspects of Ghanaian and African democratic governance and development and to facilitate the search for appropriate reforms.
According to the statement, the Kronti ne Akwamu lecture is in line with CDD-Ghana’s vision to promote the development of a free, peaceful and well-governed inclusive society based on the rule of law, justice and integrity in public administration.
It is also to ensure a conducive economic environment and equal opportunity for all.