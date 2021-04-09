Zenu Atadeka jail break, seven escapees re-arrested, police hunt for 5 others

Seven inmates who escaped from the Zenu Atadeka Police Cells in the Tema Regional Police Command have been re-arrested by the police.
Three of the cell breakers were grabbed on the day of the incident, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at their hideout at Kubekrom Number Two while the others were grabbed in separate operations in Juapong on April 6, 2021.
The seventh suspect, Sumaila Karim, 21 surrendered himself to the police on April 8, 2021.
The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu said six escapees have been dragged before the Ashaiman Circuit Court where they were convicted on their own plea on charges related to their escape from lawful custody.
According to Chief Inspector Dzakpasu, the seventh suspect who turned himself in will be arraigned for excaping from lawful custody.
She said the police are on the hunt for five other suspects who also escaped from the Zenu Atadeka Police station.
The escapees are Richard Remeo, 30, Sulemana Ibrahim, 23, Abu Sadique,29, Ibrahim Fuseini, 26 and Aziz Fuseini, 38.
Explaining the circumstances leading t the jail break, Chief Inspector Dzakpasu said at about 6:40 am of Sunday April 4, 2021 a police officer on duty was about to place one of the suspect, Aziz Fuseini who had been arrested on bench warrant in cell.
The Tema Police Command PRO said when the police officer on duty opened the cell gate and about to place the suspect in the cell, the said suspect who was holding porridge in a polythene as his breakfast spilled the hot porridge in the face of the police officer paving way for him (suspect) and 11 others already in detention to escape.
She appealed to the persons who may have credible information that could lead to the arrest of any of the escapees to report to the police on 0246259137, 0542719093, 18555, 191, or 112.