Ya-Na kicks against renaming Tamale Airport after Yakubu Tali

Mohammed Fugu Mar - 07 - 2024 , 14:11

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has kicked against the renaming of the Tamale International Airport after the late Paramount Chief of Tolon Traditional Area, Naa Yakubu Tali.

He said, renaming the airport after the late Tolon Naa would be contentious and create needless controversies in Dagbon.

In a petition to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dated Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the Ya-Na, said "this is an unacceptable idea to me and majority of citizens of Dagbon ".

He said since the announcement, the Palace had been inundated with calls for the decision to be reversed.

"As Ya-Na Abukari VII, I personally and voluntarily released substantial lands covering the entire expansion areas of the airport to the government of Ghana to undertake this infrastructural development", he noted.

The Overlord, therefore, urged the president to rescind his decision and rather rename the facility after Na Gbewa, founder of the Mole-Dagbon kingdom.

Renaming

President Akufo-Addo announced this proposal during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

In his speech, he said "Several important tasks are lying ahead of us, one of which will be commissioning the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi and naming the recently commissioned airport in Tamale the Yakubu Tali International Airport", he said.

Background

The late Tolon Naa Yakubu Tali was an astute traditional ruler, politician, diplomat and a founding member of the Northern People's Party (NPP).

He was born in 1916 at Tali, a village near Tolon in Northern Region. He died in 1986 at age 70.