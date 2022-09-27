Work on River Pra bridge at Twifo Praso progressing

Work on the construction of a new bridge over the River Pra at Twifo Praso in the Twifo Atti Mokwa District of the Central Region is progress steadily.
The 175-metre bridge is expected to be completed in March, next year.
The project also includes the construction of one kilometre asphalt approach roads at both ends of the bridge.
Old bridge
The new bridge replaces the old one, an existing steel truss and concrete railway bridge which was adapted for vehicular use.
The width of the old bridge did not allow for the passage of two-directional flow of traffic at a time.
Currently, motorists use the old bridge which was repaired to make it motorable as they wait for completion of the new bridge.
The District Chief Executive for Twifo Atti Mokwa, Robert Agyemang Nyantakyi, said the project, which was wider than the old bridge would ensure easy access for motorists.
He said the bridge remained a critical infrastructure that would enable many of the communities beyond the River Pra to access the district capital, adding that its completion would boost economic activities.
The bridge has socio-economic relevance to the people. It links Praso to major communities, including Assin Fosu and Dunkwa on-Offin.
Many heavy duty trucks which carry timber, food stuffs and passengers use the bridge.
Residents of several other smaller communities such as Ateiku, Akyempim and Ayinase who come to trade at Twifo Praso, also use the bridge.
Other projects
Mr Nyantakyi said other projects which had been delivered to the district included the completion of the district hospital, four six-unit classroom blocks and four three-unit classroom blocks and the Twifo Praso market expansion project.
He said the district assembly complex, which housed many decentralised departments but which was in a bad state, had also been rehabilitated.
He gave the assurance that the assembly would continue to work to accelerate infrastructure development in the area.
The Paramount Chief for the area, Nana Kwesi Kenin, thanked the government for its commitment to the completion of the bridge project.
“We are happy about the construction of the bridge and work done so far,” he said, adding that it would open up the district to more economic activities.