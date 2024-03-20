Next article: MOMO agents threaten to go on strike over E-levy on merchant SIM cards

Women must be supported to get access to economic resources - Plan Ghana

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 20 - 2024 , 15:14

The Country Director of Plan International Ghana, Mr Constant Tchona, believes that prioritising women’s equal access to land, financial services, and leadership roles will help to achieve economic justice and gender equality for women.

He has, therefore, called on the government, donor agencies, advocates, and duty bearers to prioritise women’s equal access to land, affordable financial solutions, and ascension to leadership positions.

He was of the view that when women have equal access to vital economic facilities such as land, it would help to ensure their economic independence, hence contributing to poverty eradication.

IWD celebration

Mr Tchona was speaking at an event to commemorate this year's International Women’s Day organised by Plan International Ghana and Canada on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

The programme was on the theme: “Fostering Economic Justice and Equality for Women Leaders in Business and Entrepreneurship for Accelerated Economic Growth.”

The event brought together a number of stakeholders, including women’s groups, gender advocates and activists, government institutions, NGOs, development partners and the media.

The day was also used to hold a national level advocacy campaign on their project dubbed: “Women’s Innovation for Sustainable Enterprises (WISE).”

Women in Agribusiness

For Mr Tchona, many women in agribusiness lacked access to vital resources including land and finances, hence making them less productive.

“Women need to have access to land and control over the land. We need to make loan accessing more easier for women and give them space to excel to support national growth,” he noted.

In addition, he said, “We need more women in higher leadership positions. We need to address some of the gender norms that hinder the investments we all need to do.”

He pointed out that “Investing in women’s economic empowerment sets a direct path toward gender equality, poverty eradication, and inclusive economic growth,” adding “when a woman thrives, all of society benefits.”

Mr Tchona mentioned the need to address all obstacles affecting the progress of women in society, including perceptions about women’s worth particularly when it comes to business, agribusiness and leadership positions.

The WISE Project

The Project Manager for WISE, Ms Rose Aawulenaa, said the project since its inception had contributed significantly to improving women’s economic fortunes in the implementing communities.

The five-year WISE project is being implemented in the Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, and Northern regions where a total of about 12,641 women, aged 19 to 55 have benefited from it.

She said out of the 12,641 beneficiaries, 4,046 of them received targeted support for agricultural and green businesses, explaining that as part of the project, a total of 3,450 women were trained in greens (mushroom production, bee keeping and soya bean production) and agribusiness with 1,771 given capitals to start up their businesses.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Afisah Zakaria, in a speech read on her behalf, said investing in women was not only an economic strategy but included their human, social and health rights and needs.

“Therefore, as a country, we must consider policies that enhance equality, equity and the full integration of women into the national development process for sustainable growth,” She added.

She applauded all women irrespective of their field of work for contributing immensely towards national development.