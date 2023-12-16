Women in PR Ghana unveils inaugural Executive Committee for 2024

In a significant milestone, Women in PR Ghana, a dynamic professional networking organization established in May 2017, has officially introduced its first-ever executive committee, set to take charge from January 1, 2024.

Founded by Faith Senam Ocloo, Women in PR Ghana has been a steadfast advocate for the education, mentorship, and empowerment of female PR professionals and students in Ghana and beyond.

While the founder and advisory members will continue to serve as strategic advisors, the newly formed executive committee is poised to lead the organization into a new era, with a vision to empower women in the PR industry to attain greater professional heights and contribute meaningfully to their respective organizations.

The committee's primary mandate includes expanding educational initiatives, fostering mentorship programs, and creating opportunities for professional development to enhance the collective growth of the community.

The newly appointed executive committee comprises accomplished professionals who are set to bring their diverse skills and experiences to the leadership table:

- President: Joyce Ahiadorme

- Vice President: Akosua Kwafo Ogyiri

- Finance Coordinator: Eunice Asantewaa Ankomah

- Events/Programmes Coordinator: Edinam Adjei-Sika

- Events/Programmes Coordinator: Emily Kanyir Nyuur

- Communications Coordinator: Ohenewaa Brown

- Assistant Communications Coordinator: Jacqueline Johnson Quaye

Excitement and optimism surround the announcement, with Faith Senam Ocloo, the Founder of Women in PR Ghana, expressing her enthusiasm: "We are excited to announce the formation of our new executive committee. With our vision of becoming the leading organization that advocates for women’s professionalism in Ghana, we are positive that this new leadership structure will help us serve our members better, provide valuable opportunities, and achieve our aim."

Joyce Ahiadorme, the newly appointed President, echoed this sentiment: "Women are powerful and a force when they forge together towards a common goal. My whole career has been about creating a force for change through mentorship and reputation management. Leading WIPR is the perfect opportunity to give back what I have learned over the years. I am grateful to the founder and Advisory Team for trusting in us, the new Executive Committee. We are poised to lead with pride and impact."

The organization encourages existing and potential members to rally behind the new Executive Committee, offering their support as Women in PR Ghana looks forward to unveiling exciting initiatives, events, and collaborative opportunities in the coming years.