WAEC releases provisional results of 37,825 private candidates

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 20 - 2024 , 18:56

The West African Examinations Council has released provisional results of 37,825 candidates who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates, 2023 - Second Series.

The entry figure, it said, comprised 17,389 males and 20,725 females. The figure also included 16 visually impaired candidates.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by the Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi said a total of 1,231candidates who registered for the examination were absent.

“The results of 289 candidates alleged to have been involved in various cases of examination malpractice have been withheld, pending the conclusion of investigations into the cases of malpractice. These malpractices include collusion, impersonation, bringing foreign materials, including mobile phones, into the examination hall and seeking external assistance among others.

“The withheld results of candidates will be released or cancelled based on the outcome of investigations,” it said.

Caution

The statement also cautioned the public to be wary of scammers who contact candidates and promise to upgrade their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers.

“Candidates are to note that WAEC's results database is well-secured and all results can be authenticated. Institutions and organisations are therefore advised to confirm or verify results presented to them directly from WAEC, access the confirmation/verification service online at the WAEC website or download the WAEC QR Code,” it said.

The Council also expressed its gratitude to all heads of school who provided accommodation for the examination, supervisors, invigilators, examiners and indeed, all partners who in various ways supported it in the successful conduct of the examination and release of results.