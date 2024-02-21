SOS International donates drugs, equipment to North Tongu

Daily Graphic Feb - 21 - 2024 , 05:23

The SOS International based in Kentucky, USA, has presented medical drugs and equipment valued at $110,000 (GH¢1.4 million) to the North Tongu Constituency as support for the care of the people of the area.

The constituency was the hardest hit when the Volta River Authority spilt water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams in September last year, with water flooding communities and farms rendering many homeless.

The items arrived by air cargo and have since been cleared.

Some of the items have since been supplied to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ho Regional Hospital and 12 other hospitals across the country as onward support towards healthcare delivery.

They were received by the Member of Parliament of the area, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on behalf of the people of the area.

List of items

The list of the items received included diabetes medication, hypertension medication, soluble Aspirin, 30 pieces of digital BP machines, 100 pieces of infrared thermometers, 100 pieces of pulse oximeters to check pulse and oxygen saturation, and 29 pieces of digital scales.

There were also nine pieces and 50 disposable sets of nebulisers for asthma patients, personal protective equipment, and POP fibre glass material for managing fractures complete with bandages, and cotton rolls.

Some of the medical supplies delivered to North Tongu constituency

“I wish to convey special appreciation to our external partners, SOS International based in Kentucky, USA, for their extremely generous and life-saving donation of medical drugs and equipment for VRA spillage victims in my beloved constituency,” Mr Ablakwa said as he received the items.

“Deepest gratitude to the ever-compassionate, angelic and hard-working Denise Sears, President and CEO of SOS International, for her unwavering love for Africa and humanity,” he added.

“I really cherish our shared objectives and humanitarian philosophies.

These have underpinned our successes in establishing the fully equipped, state-of-the-art Atta Mills Surgical Block at Tagadzi, re-equipping all 31 health facilities in North Tongu with additional donations to the Korle Bu (Teaching Hospital), Ho Regional Hospital and a dozen other hospitals across Ghana.

“I remain profoundly honoured and humbled to be named SOS International’s 2023 Humanitarian of the Year.

“May God bless our service to humanity,” the MP added in a Facebook post.

Over 36,000 people were displaced when the dams were spilt in September last year.