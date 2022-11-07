VIP JEOUN Transport increases Accra-Kumasi fare to GH¢120

The management of VIP JEOUN Transport Service has increased fares on the Accra-Kumasi route by 20 per cent barely two weeks after it was increased by another 20 percent.
A ticket from Kumasi to Accra is now selling at GH¢120 on Monday morning instead of the GH¢100 that it sold in the last two weeks and GH¢80 that it sold three weeks ago.
Two weeks ago, Monday, October 24, 2022, the VIP JEOUN Transport Service, made up of private individual bus owners who have come together under the brand name VIP Jeoun increased fares by 20 per cent citing the rising cost of fuel and spare parts.
The Ghana Private Road Transport Union also followed up and increased fares by 19 percent.
On Monday morning, November 7, 2022, some commuters from Kumasi to Accra arrived at the Neoplan station [VIP station] at Asafo only to be told that the fare from Kumasi to Accra is now GH¢120 beginning this morning.
