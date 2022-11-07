GJA releases list of 2021 award nominees

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has released the list of award nominees for the 26th edition of the annual GJA Awards.
Three of the nominees are from the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).
The three are Maclean Kwofi, Emmanuel Bonney and Kester Aburam Korankye.
A total of 25 competitive awards are expected to be given out this year.
There are seven nominees from the Multimedia Group, four from Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, three from TV3 and the rest are from various media houses in the country.
Announcing the nominees at a press conference Monday evening (November 7, 2022), the Chairperson of the 26th GJA Awards Committee, Yaa Oforiwah Asare-Peasah, said in all, a total of 137 entries were received as the categories were reduced this year.
She said some of the entries had issues and were, therefore, not considered.
The issues included wrong categorisation, poor organisation of content, running videos without audio, disjointed sentences and incoherent flow of ideas and poor quality of presentation such as scanning of photocopied materials, making them totally illegible.
"Some of the submitted entries did not meet the criteria for winning the GJA Awards. An example is the columnist of the year. There were also misunderstanding of the categories entered," Mrs Asare-Peasah said.
Correct entries
She added that those selected for the awards did their best to get what was deserving which were captivating headlines, good intros, multiple sourcing, coherent presentations, verified facts and data references as well as excellent language presentation.
"It is essential to note that the committee selected the best entries for the awards. The awards committee recommends that an award could be shared in highly competitive situations that pulls a tie," Mrs Asare-Peasah said.
Mega awards
In his welcome address, the President of the GJA, Albert Dwumfour said, this year's awards was going to be one of the best in the history of the GJA Awards programme.
He said his confidence and that of the executive for a mega awards was based on a few strategic initiatives taken ahead of the awards which included the setting up of the awards review Committee who reviewed the nature of the award categories slashing it from over 50 categories to 37.
He said the theme for this year’s awards, "Walking the path towards economic recovery: The role of the Media," showed how the GJA was committed to the growth of the country and the role of journalists in the recovery process.
This year's GJA Awards ceremony would come off at the Kempinski Hotel on November 12, 2022.
The awards Committee include Vance Azu, John Vigah, Edwin Arthur, Loretta Vanderpuye and Roger Quartey.
Present at the press conference were the executive of the GJA.